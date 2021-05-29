At the moment, 246 Ukrainian forces are part of the stabilization effort in DR Congo.

More than 42,000 Ukrainian military servicemen took part in over 25 peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak.

"National personnel (36 in all) in UN missions support peace and security in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cyprus, Kosovo, Moldova (Transnistria), Mali, the Republic of South Sudan and Abei Province," the General Staff reports.

At the same time, Defense Minister Andriy Taran said nearly 45,000 Ukrainian military took part in peacekeeping efforts across the globe.

"Under the auspices of the United Nations, the 18th Separate Helicopter Detachment of the United Nations Mission in DR Congo – Monusco, which is 246 personnel, is performing extremely difficult tasks. Since independence, more than 42,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken part in more than 25 peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations," the General Staff says.

Read alsoRussia's "peacekeepers" in Donbas would be "preliminary step" to annexation – mediaNow Ukrainian national contingents and personnel under the auspices of various international security organizations are participating in eight international peace and security operations in six countries and the Abei province.

Ukraine, as one of the founding members of the United Nations, "continues to take an active part in the organization's activities," the General Staff wrote. "Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in international peacekeeping operations ensure reliable protection of the civilian population in the 'hot spots' of the world and strengthen the international prestige of our state."

"We want peace in our state and remain reliable partners of the international community in resolving crises around the world," Minister Taran stressed.

"The unique combat experience of our soldiers makes them indispensable specialists in UN peacekeeping missions, said General Staff chief Khomchak.

On May 29, the world celebrates International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Earlier, the UN Secretary General said that the United Nations (UN) in the near future is unlikely to agree on deploying peacekeepers in Donbas.

In March, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, announced the need to deploy UN peacekeepers in eastern Ukraine to help Kyiv regain control over a currently non-government-controlled section of the border with Russia.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko