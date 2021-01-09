A rescue and search operation is under way.

A passenger plane of the Indonesian company Sriwijaya Air has plunged into the water near the capital of the country, Jakarta.

The Flight #SJ182 Boeing 737 plane crashed into the Java Sea near Laki Island, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

According to a representative of local authorities, information about the plane crash was received at about 14:30 local time (09:30 Kyiv time), and a search operation is currently underway.

Before that, the media reported that dispatchers in Indonesia had lost contact with Sriwijaya Air's Boeing, which could have carried at least 50 passengers. The plane was en route from Jakarta to the city of Pontianak, the administrative center of the West Kalimantan province.

The Boeing 737-524 airliner was last seen over the waters of the Java Sea in the northern part of Java.

The wreckage of the airliner, allegedly belonging to the Boeing 737-500 of Sriwijaya Air, was found by local residents on the islands near at the crash site.

This is reported by the TV news service TSN, referring to the Indonesian newspaper Merderka.

Residents of the Thousand Islands (officially Kepulauan Seribu) have discovered cables and debris that may be part of the plane.

The county regent said that "something fell and exploded on the island."

Author: UNIAN