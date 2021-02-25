All European allies are also facing the threat, General Wolters says.

The Russian Federation remains a threat to the United States despite economic sanctions imposed.

That's according to U.S. European Command Commander Air Force General Tod Wolters.

"Russia engages in destabilizing and malign activities across the globe, with many of those activities happening close to home [in Europe]," the commander noted.

"Russia remains an enduring existential threat to the United States and our European allies," he said, adding that this is despite "widespread international condemnation and continued economic sanctions."

Wolters says Moscow "seeks to maintain a sphere of influence from the Soviet era."

To this end, he notes, Russia is employing unconventional tools such as private military companies "to intimidate, weaken and divide" U.S. allies and partners.

Read alsoUkraine, U.S. defense chiefs talk Enhanced Opportunities Partnership implementationU.S. adversaries amplify these malign activities and foment instability with disinformation and destructive cyber campaigns, testing national governments and multinational institutions, the EUCOM commander said.

If left unchecked, such activities could escalate into more aggressive behavior, Wolters believes.

"We're in an era of global-power competition. Winning in this era is ensuring that global power competition does not become a global power war," he emphasized.

Reporting by UNIAN