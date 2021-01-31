Over 1,600 people have been detained during pro-Navalny rallies across Russia.

Security officials have detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Mash. The circumstances and reasons for the detention were not specified.

According to the Meduza media outlet, more than 1,600 people have been detained throughout Russia.

Yulia Navalnaya was earlier detained during rallies on January 23.

Pro-Navalny protests

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are holding protests across the country on Sunday, January 31.

Prior to the events, Kira Yarmysh, Alexei Navalny's press secretary, was detained in a new case in Moscow.

On January 23, first protests after Navalny's return to Russia and his subsequent detention were held in Russian cities. The largest rallies took place in St. Petersburg and Moscow. According to various estimates, they gathered up to 40,000 people. To block the protests, the authorities deployed riot police and the National Guard in the streets, armored vehicles were used and communications were jammed. In cities, law enforcement forces were brutally detaining protesters, using force against them.

