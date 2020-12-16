Canada expresses support for Ukraine and demands fair compensation to the families of the victims.

Canada has released its report on Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 shot down near Tehran, Iran, on January 8.

In a 74-page report, Canada expresses support for Ukraine and demands that Iran offer fair compensation to the families of the victims, according to Ukraine 24 TV channel.

"Canada will continue to work vigorously with the International Coordination and Response Group to hold Iran accountable for the downing of PS752 and find some measure of justice by pursuing full reparations from Iran for the victims, their grieving families and the affected states," the report says.

It says Canada is also committed to expressing its concerns about what happened to PS752 in all appropriate international forums to reflect the angst of the families and help prevent conditions and behaviors such as those that "rendered the skies over Tehran that fateful morning so very dangerous."

Read alsoFurther talks with Iran depend on plane crash data Tehran hands over – MFA officialWhat is more, the report mentions Canada's Safer Skies Strategy, which was launched in the immediate aftermath of PS752, demonstrating Canada's commitment to global aviation safety, the affected families and the broader international community.

The report also hourly describes the reaction of the Canadian government to the information about the downing of the passenger plane near Tehran and puts a number of questions the Iranian side must answer.

PS752 downing in Iran: Background

On January 8, 2020, Kyiv-bound Boeing 737 passenger jet flight PS752, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff from Tehran Airport.

All 176 people on board, including 11 Ukrainian nationals – nine crew and two passengers – were killed. Among victims are also citizens of Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the Ukrainian liner had been shot down as a result of an unintentional "human error," and promised to bring those responsible to justice.

On June 9, media reports said Iran had accused six persons in the PS752 downing case.

On July 20, the flight recorders were delivered to Paris and decrypted on July 21.

On July 24, it was reported that data from the black boxes had confirmed external interference with the aircraft's operation.

On July 29-30, Kyiv hosted the first round of negotiations with Iran regarding compensation to relatives of the PS752 victims.

On July 31, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba briefed on three major achievements of the negotiations with the Iranian delegation on compensations. In particular, Iran joined in the negotiation process to establish all the circumstances of the disaster, to bring all those responsible to justice and handle all necessary payments. Iran also agreed to fulfill all its obligations under international conventions in the field of aviation. At the same time, there is no answer yet to the question of the size of the compensation.

On October 23, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin said Iran would pay compensation to the relatives of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 crash, but the process might last up to two years.

Author: UNIAN