Several weapons have been confiscated.

Police have arrested about 20 supporters of President Donald Trump after they took part in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

This information was shared on Twitter by CNN correspondent Dianne Gallagher.

"Approximately 20 people were seen in plastic hand-ties being put in the back of a Capitol Police van having exited out of the Russell Senate Office Building, CNN's Laura Robinson reports, shortly after 530p this evening," she said.

Earlier, the media reported about 13 arrests in downtown DC.

The reporter also said several police officers had been injured amid the riots.

"According to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee several officers are being treated for injuries and authorities have confiscated several weapons as riots have unfolded outside the US Capitol," she tweeted.

Riots in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat.

Rioters forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol, where they roamed the hallways and scuffled with police officers, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, police said four people died – one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies – during the chaos.

But after hours of the chaos in which police battled to regain control, lawmakers returned to Congress to begin certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

By Wednesday night, both houses of Congress resumed their debate on the certification of Biden's Electoral College win, and it quickly became clear that objections from pro-Trump Republican lawmakers to Biden's victory in battleground states would be rejected overwhelmingly, including by most Republicans.

Author: UNIAN