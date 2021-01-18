The term of Navalny's detention in custody is set until February 15.

Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny has been arrested for 30 days.

Read alsoUkraine concerned over detention of Russian opposition leader NavalnyA court hearing took place in a police station in the town of Khimki outside Russia's capital city of Moscow.

The term of Navalny's detention in custody is set until February 15.

A video message from the opposition leader to his supporters with an appeal to take to the streets has been posted on Telegram following the court's decision.

Navalny's return to Russia

On January 17, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, where he received treatment after being poisoned last summer.

His plane was supposed to land at Vnukovo Airport, but was redirected to Sheremetyevo Airport.

He was detained by police officers at the airport's border control.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow said that Navalny had been detained for the failure to visit the criminal executive inspectorate as a probationer.

Author: UNIAN