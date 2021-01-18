Navalny arrested for 30 days / instagram.com/navalny
Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny has been arrested for 30 days.
A court hearing took place in a police station in the town of Khimki outside Russia's capital city of Moscow.
The term of Navalny's detention in custody is set until February 15.
A video message from the opposition leader to his supporters with an appeal to take to the streets has been posted on Telegram following the court's decision.
Navalny's return to Russia
- On January 17, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, where he received treatment after being poisoned last summer.
- His plane was supposed to land at Vnukovo Airport, but was redirected to Sheremetyevo Airport.
- He was detained by police officers at the airport's border control.
- Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow said that Navalny had been detained for the failure to visit the criminal executive inspectorate as a probationer.