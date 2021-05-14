Restrictions are imposed on hiring Russian nationals to these countries' embassies and other diplomatic institutions.

Russia has posted a list of foreign states that, in its opinion, are committing "unfriendly" actions against it.

The government order has been published on the national portal of legal information.

Read alsoRussia launches disinfo campaign over Vrbětice blasts even before official report – Czech intelThe counties noted in the list are said to be "committing unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation, or Russian legal entities."

So far Russia has put only two countries on the list – the United States and the Czech Republic.

According to the document, the Czech Republic is allowed to contract 19 Russian nationals, while the United States is fully banned from employing Russians.

Background

The Czech Foreign Ministry says it is expelling 18 Russian diplomats believed to be intelligence operatives in retaliation for the ammo depot explosion, which killed two people.

With the United States, Russia's tensions continue to spiral downward over issues including military threats to Ukraine, the SolarWinds cyberattack on U.S. networks, and Russia's treatment of jailed opposition activist Aleksei Navalny.

In April, the U.S. ordered 10 Russian diplomats expelled, targeted dozens of entities and persons, and imposed new restrictions on Russia's ability to borrow money.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko