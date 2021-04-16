The defense aid will be provided by a number of international partners.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Western partners will provide Ukraine with specific defense equipment, in particular weapons, in case the Russian Federation, which has been amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, mounts a further, full-scale military invasion.

Kuleba announced this on TV Channel 1+1 on April 15, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"If, God forbid, active, large-scale hostilities resume, we will be provided with specific, substantive military equipment assistance by a number of our partners, which will significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and help us repel the aggressor's offensive," Kuleba said.

According to the minister, Ukraine will receive "more military and technical support, including specific weapons, specific intelligence data and specific technologies that will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend itself."

Yet, he warned against speculations and asked not to disseminate the narrative that "an American brigade would come to fight [on the side of Ukraine]."

"This is exactly what Russia's propaganda [machine] is now spreading," Kuleba said.

Russian troops amassing along Ukraine's borders

Russia late in March 2021 deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories, according to Ukraine's Armed Forces. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills.

Enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Federation is trying to put pressure on Ukraine by increasing the number of troops along the border.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense said they were concerned about the escalation of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

On April 8, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak assured the situation was under control, and the Ukrainian military was ready to respond to the escalation both in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions and along the entire Ukrainian-Russian border.

