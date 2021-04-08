The U.S. response would likely comprise several elements, including sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage.

Joe Biden's administration has recently completed an intelligence review of Moscow's hostile action, including election interference and the SolarWinds hacking effort, setting the stage for Washington to announce retaliatory moves, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Possible action could involve sanctions and the expulsion of Russian intelligence officers operating the U.S. under diplomatic cover, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed officials.

The U.S. response would likely comprise several elements, including sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage, as well as agencies linked to election interference.

President Joe Biden on his first full day in office ordered the relevant review of Russia's misdeeds.

The review covered four areas: interference in the U.S. election, reports of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, the SolarWinds attack, and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

