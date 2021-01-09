The incident was reported on January 9, 2021.

There were no Ukrainian citizens on board the plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air that crashed into the sea near Jakarta on January 9, according to early reports.

This was announced by representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko on Twitter.

"According to preliminary information from the Embassy of Ukraine in Indonesia and Sriwijaya Air, Ukrainians were not on board the plane of flight #SJ182, which crashed near Jakarta," he said.

Indonesia plane crash in 2021

The Flight #SJ182 Boeing 737 plane crashed into the Java Sea near Laki Island, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

According to a representative of local authorities, information about the plane crash was received at about 14:30 local time (09:30 Kyiv time).

Before that, the media reported that dispatchers in Indonesia had lost contact with Sriwijaya Air's Boeing, which could have carried at least 50 passengers. The plane was en route from Jakarta to the city of Pontianak, the administrative center of the West Kalimantan province.

The Boeing 737-524 airliner was last seen over the waters of the Java Sea in the northern part of Java.

