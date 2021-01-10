Ukraine's MFA expresses condolences to Indonesia over plane crash

The Flight SJ182 Boeing 737 plane crashed into the Java Sea near Laki Island on January 9, 2021.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed condolences to Indonesia over Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 crash on January 9, 2021. "Shocked by tragic reports of Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 crash in Indonesia. My deepest sympathy is with the families of the victims. Ukraine stands with the people and the government of Indonesia at this difficult time," the minister wrote on Twitter on January 10, 2021. Read also Indonesia locates two black boxes of crashed plane – media Indonesia plane crash in 2021 The Flight SJ182 Boeing 737 plane crashed into the Java Sea near Laki Island, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

According to a representative of local authorities, information about the plane crash was received at about 14:30 local time (09:30 Kyiv time).

Before that, the media reported that dispatchers in Indonesia had lost contact with Sriwijaya Air's Boeing, which could have carried at least 50 passengers. The plane was en route from Jakarta to the city of Pontianak, the administrative center of the West Kalimantan province.

The Boeing 737-524 airliner was last seen over the waters of the Java Sea in the northern part of Java.

Representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said there had been no Ukrainian citizens on board the plane. Author: UNIAN

