The European Union is not planning to soften the earlier imposed entry restrictions for foreign citizens, including Ukrainians, says Mykola Tochytskyi, Ukraine's representative to the European Union.

When asked at an online briefing on Monday, whether the European Union is discussing the possibility of easing the entry requirements for citizens of third countries, including Ukraine, Tochytskyi replied: "In short, no!" an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoEU to discuss response to new COVID-19 variant as travel bans on UK expandThe ambassador clarified that this is due, among other things, to a new variant of COVID-19, recently revealed in the UK.

"This doesn't allow European colleagues to even come close to this issue," the envoy said.

Tochytskyi added that Belgium recently held a meeting of the national security council, at which the authorities considered minor steps toward quarantine easing, non-related to the entry of foreigners.

"This is not being considered yet. I think that vaccination will begin sometime in January, then, obviously, both in Belgium and in other member states they will start talking about it, checking the results two weeks into vaccination start," Tochytskyi stressed.

Author: UNIAN