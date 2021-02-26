At the same time, the unhindered flow of goods and services within the Single Market must be ensured.

The members of the European Council have supported the extension of travel restrictions within the EU.

"For the time being, non-essential travel needs to be restricted," says a statement of the members of the European Council on COVID-19 and health on February 25, 2021.

The EU leaders welcome the adoption of the two Council recommendations on travel within, and into, the EU, according to which restrictions can be introduced in accordance with the principles of proportionality and non-discrimination and taking into account the specific situation of cross-border communities.

At the same time, the unhindered flow of goods and services within the Single Market must be ensured, including by making use of Green Lanes.

Background

On January 28, 2021, Ukraine was not included in the European Union's revised list of third countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the EU member states during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read alsoUkrainian airports set to resume pre-pandemic passenger traffic by 2024Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from January 28 member states should gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries: Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

