The latest review has fewer "red zone" countries in it.

The Ministry of Health has updated the list of countries of the so-called "red" and "green" zones as of November 6, 2020.

Compared to the previous week, there have been certain rotations in the list. In particular, Ireland, Iceland and Kuwait moved to the "green" zone, while Sweden, on the contrary, was now put in the "red" one.

Of the popular tourist destinations, Albania, Egypt, and Turkey remain in the "green" zone, while Bulgaria, Croatia, and Montenegro are still "red".

"Red" zone countries

As of November 6, Ukraine assigned 46 countries to the "red" zone (last week there were 50 of them): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, UK, Armenia, Georgia, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, USA, Hungary, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, and others.

After returning from the "red" zone countries, Ukrainians are obliged to undergo a 14-day isolation period and install the government's Dii Vdoma application to enable authorities to track their location. Early termination of self-isolation is possible after citizens have a negative PCR test returned.

Read alsoNumber of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide exceeds 48.7 mlnTo enter Ukraine, all foreigners need an insurance policy that covers the Covid-19 treatment. Persons arriving from the "red" zone countries are not subject to observation if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result on them, run no earlier than 48 hours prior to the arrival.

"Green" zone countries

As of November 6, Ukraine and another 147 countries (against 143 a week earlier) got into the "green" zone, including: Australia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Belarus, Brazil, Greece, Denmark, Egypt, Israel, India, Ireland, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Canada, Kenya, Cyprus, China, Colombia, Cuba, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, UAE, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, Sri Lanka, Japan, and others.

Upon returning from the said countries, citizens need no coronavirus test and neither are they obliged to go for self-isolation.

A complete list of "red" and "green" countries can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Author: UNIAN