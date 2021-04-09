Turkey's Foreign Ministry says it was informed about the vessels two weeks ago.

Two U.S. warships will pass through the Turkish Straits to be deployed in the Black Sea until May 4.

This was reported by Reuters on April 9.

Read alsoCNN: U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has said it was informed about the vessels two weeks ago.

"A notice was sent to us 15 days ago via diplomatic channels that two U.S. warships would pass to the Black Sea in line with the Montreux Convention. The ships will remain in the Black Sea until May 4," the ministry said.

U.S. warships in the Black Sea

It was reported earlier that the United States was considering sending warships to the Black Sea in the coming weeks to show support for Ukraine, given the information about the build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

According to an official, the U.S. Navy regularly sends its fleet to the Black Sea, but the deployment of warships will now be a special signal for Moscow.

The 1936 Montreux accord gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, limits access of naval warships and governs foreign cargo ships.

Translation: Akulenko Olena