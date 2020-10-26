The presidential candidate also says America's biggest competitor is China.

Joe Biden, the former vice-president of the United States, who is now running for president, said in an interview Sunday that in terms of countries presenting a threat to the U.S., Russia tops the list.

"Well, I think the biggest threat to America right now in terms of breaking up our – our security and our alliances, is Russia," Biden told "60 Minutes" correspondent Norah O'Donnell, according to FoxBusiness.

Biden added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been doing his utmost to spread disinformation about him, DW reported.

Earlier, in the first presidential debate on September 29, Biden described incumbent President Donald Trump, as "Putin's puppy."

On Sunday, he said our lack of standing in the world, which he largely attributed to Trump, was the biggest foreign threat our nation faces.

"Look what he does. He embraces every dictator in sight, and he pokes his finger in the eye of all of our friends," Biden said.

Meanwhile, China is America's biggest competitor, said Joe Biden

Read alsoBiden says to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons if he wins presidential election"And depending on how we handle that will determine whether we're competitors or we end up being in a more serious competition relating to force," he said.

U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.

According to a Reuters/Poll Ipsos survey released in early October, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is 10% ahead of his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump.

Author: UNIAN