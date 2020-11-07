Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Joe Biden on his projected victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Read alsoBiden vows to be 'President for all Americans'"Congratulations to Joe Biden and KamalaHarris! Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"Ukraine and the United States have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, and fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!" he added.

Biden's victory in the U.S. election

Leading U.S. media organizations declared Biden the winner of the presidential election with 273 electoral college votes.

Democrat leader Joe Biden has defeated incumbent Republican U.S. President Donald Trump, as per major American media projections.

In turn, Trump said in a statement that legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

Author: UNIAN