Earlier, Biden put forward the idea of holding a Russian-U.S. summit in a third country in the coming months.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will on Wednesday meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time, on the margins of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Iceland.

That's according to dpa with reference to a Department of State spokesman.

"The bilateral meeting will take place after the evening's final Arctic Council event and will provide an opportunity to test the proposition of whether we can achieve a relationship with Moscow that is more stable and predictable," Ned Price said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the face-to-face between Lavrov and Blinken was arranged to discuss "key issues of mutual relations and the international agenda."

A topic expected to be discussed will be a potential meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Possible Biden-Putin meeting

Putin and Biden had a phone call on April 13. According to the White House's press service, Biden put forward the idea of holding a Russia-U.S. summit in a third country in the coming months. Later, the U.S. leader clarified he had invited his Russian counterpart to meet in Europe this summer.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko