Ukraine border guards say no shooting incidents were reported in the area, while further verification continues.

Russia's FSB Federal Security Service says border guards have reportedly prevented a border breach from Ukraine, resulting in one violator being killed.

"In the zone of responsibility of Russia's FSB Border Directorate for Belgorod and Voronezh regions, on December 4 this year, a border unit suppressed an attempt to violate the border from Ukraine to the Russian Federation by three unidentified armed persons," as reported on the FSB website.

The perpetrators have reportedly resisted arrest, firing at law enforcers.

After border guards returned fire, one of the violators sustained deadly wounds, while another two persons reportedly fled to the territory of Ukraine, as per the FSB.

Ukraine's comment on the FSB report

Press secretary of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, has told UNIAN that the FSB's statement was being verified.

So far, reports say border patrols did not record any shooting incidents at the border with Russia.

Also, the spokesman said, the Russian side had not informed Ukrainian border guards of any incidents at the border.

"Currently, all areas are being additionally checked, including the zone that the Russian side is talking about," Demchenko said.

Author: UNIAN