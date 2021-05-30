The humanitarian cargo has left Kyiv for Delhi.

A plane with oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients has departed from Kyiv for Delhi.

This was reported by Ukraine's State Emergency Situations Service (SESS).

SESS employees are accompanying the humanitarian cargo, it said.

"Under Cabinet resolution No. 467-r dated May 19, 2021, to combat the serious consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, a first flight is delivering 184 oxygen concentrators to the affected population of India," it said.

Another 216 oxygen concentrators are to be delivered by a second flight.

Translation: Akulenko Olena