Ukraine's national football team have learnt who they will play during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As a result of the qualifying draw in Zurich on December 7, Andriy Shevchenko's team were included in Group D.

They will face France, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan.

The calendar of matches of the Ukrainian national team will be made public later.

2022 World Cup qualification: Key facts

Following the draw, 55 teams were divided into five groups of six teams and five groups of five teams.

The teams of Ukraine and Russia, Kosovo and Russia, Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, Spain and Gibraltar, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan were kept apart during the draw.

The qualifying group stage matches will take place from March 24 to November 16, 2021. The teams will play against each other at home and away. The play-offs are scheduled for March 2022.

In total, 13 teams from Europe will compete at the 2022 World Cup.

The ten group runners-up are joined by the two best group winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that have neither qualified directly for the final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up. The 12 teams will be drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup on November 21 through December 18, 2022.

