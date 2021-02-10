The process will continue on Wednesday, February 10.

The United States Senate voted that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional despite calls from his lawyers and some Republicans to dismiss proceedings.

The decision was backed by 56 senators, including six Republicans.

Forty-four senators voted against.

Trump's impeachment trial

On January 13, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress voted to impeach the then U.S. President Donald Trump. He is accused of inciting riots and the storming of the Capitol building, which took place on January 6 during debates on the presidential election results.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building of the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C., where the meeting was being held to officially affirm Joe Biden's election win.

The meeting was interrupted after a number of protesters broke through cordons and rushed into the building. It was resumed only a few hours later. By the morning of January 7, Congress affirmed Biden's win.

Trump is the only president to have been impeached by the House of Representatives twice and the first to face a trial after leaving power, with the possibility of being disqualified from future public office if convicted by two-thirds of the Senate.

