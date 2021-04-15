U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a national emergency over the threat to the national security posed by Russia.

In a letter to the U.S. Congress, released April 15, Biden said he had "issued an Executive Order declaring a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation."

Among such actions by Russia, Biden listed the following efforts:

To undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners;

To engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners;

To foster and use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments;

To pursue extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists;

To undermine security in countries and regions important to United States national security; and

To violate well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states.

U.S. sanctions on Russia: Latest

On April 15, the United States introduced new sanctions against the Russian Federation over malicious cyber activities and meddling in U.S. presidential elections.

Restrictions have been applied to Russia's sovereign debt, as well as 32 entities and individuals.

Also, the U.S. is expelling 10 Russian diplomats.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko