The U.S. Congress has recently finalized the 2021 Defense Appropriations Act.

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again threatened to veto the 2021 Defense Bill unless an article is removed that exempts the online platforms from liability for the content of comments posted by users.

"Very sadly for our Nation, it looks like Senator @JimInhofe will not be putting the Section 230 termination clause into the Defense Bill. So bad for our National Security and Election Integrity. Last chance to ever get it done. I will VETO!" he wrote on Twitter on December 4, 2020.

Background

The U.S. Congress is moving ahead with its annual defense policy bill without repealing a prized legal shield for social media companies, testing President Donald Trump’s threat to veto the bill, Defense Express reported.

Among other things, the bill includes extended sanctions against Nord Stream 2. In particular, the restrictions will be applied against companies that facilitate the sale, lease or provision of pipe-laying vessels for the construction of the gas pipeline.

Author: UNIAN