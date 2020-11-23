Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has already reacted to the news.

USS Donald Cook is on route to the Black Sea for a regular patrolling routine as part of a NATO mission.

"USS Donald Cook DDG 75 began their straits transit into the Black Sea, marking the 7th time a US Navy warship has been in the Black Sea Region," U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet wrote on Twitter on November 23, 2020.

"US Navy ships regularly patrol in these waters in support of our NATO Allies & partners," reads the tweet.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 #USSDonaldCook DDG 75 began their straits transit into the #BlackSea, marking the 7th time a @USNavy warship has been in the Black Sea Region. #USNavy ships regularly patrol in these waters in support of our @NATO Allies & partners 🇹🇷 🇺🇦 🇧🇬 🇷🇴 🇬🇪!#PowerForPeacepic.twitter.com/8QMEWoL2V0 — U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) November 23, 2020

"Welcome!" he tweeted, responding to the U.S. 6th Fleet's post.

Background

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

