Russia has already responded.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with "detailed information" on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia's foreign ministry reports.

It is noted that Pashinyan wrote of the alleged deployment of "foreign terrorists from the Middle East" and their participation in Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities.

"The prime minister appealed to the President of the Russian Federation to hold immediate consultations in order to determine the type and amount of assistance that the Russian Federation is able to provide to the Republic of Armenia to ensure its security, based on the allied relations between Armenia and Russia and Article 2 of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of August 29, 1997," the statement says.

Russia on Saturday, October 30, responded to Armenia's appeal.

"According to the Agreement, Russia will provide Yerevan all the assistance required if hostilities shift directly to the Armenian territory," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan's stance

Baku has not yet published an official response to the rival's move. However, on the evening of October 30, the country announced that the Azerbaijani army destroyed the Osa anti-aircraft missile system, used by Armenian forces, in the Aghdam direction of the front line.

Prior to that, multiple ceasefire agreements were immediately breached once concluded, with both sides trading accusations of violations.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Background

On September 27, fighting resumed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Both countries blamed each other for shelling as a result of which they suffered casualties.

Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic declared martial law and general mobilization.

Azerbaijan, in turn, introduced martial law on September 28. Partial mobilization was announced in that country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Ukraine consistently supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The UN Security Council has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately stop fighting.

Nagorno-Karabakh war: History

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region began in 1988, when the predominantly Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 1991-1994, the bloodshed conflict continued in the region, which ended with the signing of a ceasefire protocol. Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed itself an independent "republic." Azerbaijan did not recognize this, considering the territory to have been occupied by Armenia.

Author: UNIAN