In particular, 12.6 million tonnes of wheat was shipped abroad.

Ukrainian agrarians exported 27.2 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops as of January 15, 2021.

That is according to a statement published on the government's portal on January 16, referring to the State Customs Service.

Read alsoPrice of Ukrainian wheat on export market exceeds six-year high – expertsIn terms of crops, the exports included 12.6 million tonnes of wheat, 3.9 million tonnes of barley, 1,700 tonnes of rye, and 10.3 million tonnes of maize, the report said.

Also, 81,500 tonnes of flour in the equivalent to grain was shipped abroad.

In total, 27.3 million tonnes of grain, legumes, and flour was supplied onto global markets.

Background

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture and Trade Envoy Taras Kachka said the situation with products that are the country's major export staples (grain, oilseeds, ore, and metal) is quite encouraging, which provides grounds to positively assess prospects for 2021.

Author: UNIAN