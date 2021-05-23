In recent years, Ukraine accounted for a third of funds allocated by Estonia as humanitarian aid.

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the allocation of EUR 1 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2021.

This was announced by the ministry on Twitter.

"In 2021 Estonia is allocating €1 million in total to help Ukraine deal with the humanitarian crisis there," it said.

"In recent years, nearly a third of Estonia's humanitarian aid has been earmarked for Ukraine, and we will continue supporting the country to help those in need."

Cooperation between Ukraine and Estonia

On May 19, 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kaja Kallas signed a joint statement on priority bilateral cooperation, which separately sets out Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine's upcoming accession to the European Union and the willingness to help Ukrainians achieve the membership criteria.

On May 20, 2021, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva announced that Estonia became the fourth member state of the European Union to declare its intention to support Ukraine in obtaining full EU membership.

Translation: Akulenko Olena