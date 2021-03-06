At the same time, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, and Zakarpattia regions have been included in the COVID red zone.

The capital city of Kyiv will become part of the orange quarantine zone from March 8.

The decision on Kyiv was made since the hospitalization rate in the capital city was 60.2 per 100,000 people as of March 6, while the norm is 60, as reported on the Health Ministry's website.

In addition to the city of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ternopil, and Khmelnytsky regions have been designated as orange zones.

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine re-imposed the adaptive quarantine.

Earlier, on February 17, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the coronavirus-related quarantine until April 30, 2021. According to the Cabinet's resolution, to ensure a single civil protection system nationwide, the state of emergency will be extended until the said date, while the green, yellow, orange, or red levels of epidemic risks will be established across the country or in separate regions.

Reporting by UNIAN