Some 1,374 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of December 4, 2020, which was 10 cases up from 1,364 registered on December 3, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 76,750 as of December 4, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 24,585 patients, including 310 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 1,395 with 26 fatalities recorded in the past day.

In total, 41,415 new confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv region with 988 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 14,648 people have recovered (750 in the past day), while 727 people have died (+eight fatalities).

Read alsoPublic transport not to halt during lockdown – PM ShmyhalSome 794 women aged 18 to 92 and 498 men aged 18 to 85, as well as 78 healthcare workers are among those infected, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told a briefing on Friday.

The new cases include 33 girls aged one to 17 years and 49 boys aged four months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 78 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (219), Solomyansky district (213), and Holosiyivsky district (156).

Ukraine said 15,131 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 4, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 787,891.

Author: UNIAN