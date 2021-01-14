The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 120,186.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 794 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 794 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 24 healthcare workers. There were 13 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 14.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 120,186."

According to the city mayor, 453 women aged 19 to 85 and 325 men aged 18 to 85 are among those infected.

The new cases include 10 girls aged one to 17 years and six boys aged three to 15 years.

Klitschko said 49 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 699 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 45,527 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (136), Dniprovsky district (126), and Solomyansky district (116).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,141.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,925 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,138,764.

Author: UNIAN