The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 93,302.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,559 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 15, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,559 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 43 healthcare workers. There were 13 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Tuesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 93,302."

According to the city mayor, 837 women aged 18 to 91 and 618 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

Read alsoCabinet introduces new quarantine restrictions from Dec 19The new cases include 46 girls aged one month to 17 years and 58 boys aged three months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 75 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 646 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 29,550 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (358), Dniprovsky district (280), and Desniansky district (176).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,610.

Ukraine said 8,416 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 15, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 909,082.

Author: UNIAN