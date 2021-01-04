The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 113,523.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 504 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of January 4, 2021.

"In the past day, another 504 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 31 healthcare workers. There were 14 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Monday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 113, 523."

According to the city mayor, 288 women aged 18 to 88 and 183 men aged 19 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include 15 girls aged one to 16 years and 18 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 44 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 120 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 40,354 Kyiv residents have already tackled the coronavirus.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (192), Dniprovsky district (84), and Solomyansky district (51).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,977.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,158 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 4, 2021, marking yet the lowest daily drop in the last three months, after 3,774 new daily cases reported on October 5.

The figure was down following the New Year's weekend holidays, against 4,576 cases reported as of the morning of January 3, some 5,038 cases – as of January 2, and 9,432 – as of January 1.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,078,251.

Author: UNIAN