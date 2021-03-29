Residents are "not entirely serious" about complying with the restrictions imposed, municipal authorities complain.

In the face of a critical situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv, primary school and kindergartens could be put to a close, while public transport services could be limited, First Deputy Chief of the City State Administration, Mykola Povoroznyk, said.

"Unfortunately, the situation hasn't improved at all. We're seeing how part of city residents are not entirely serious about quarantine restrictions. Over the past two weeks, we have deployed over a thousand beds, additionally to the 5,000 we had prior to the third wave. Hospital load is quite serious now," Povoroznyk told Ukraine 24 TV.

"The situation is critical, today children in grades one to four returned to school. We're looking for logical options for the city to operate, but if the situation doesn't change, we will have to shut down grades 1-4, and kindergartens in particular, and pass decisions to limit public transport," he added.

Quarantine in Kyiv

In the capital, over the past day, 402 new COVID-19 cases were reported, while 25 patients died.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Chernivtsi official announces 'fourth wave' (Video)Since the onset of the pandemic, 159,769 cases have been confirmed in Kyiv, 105,118 people recovered, while 3,334 succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kyiv was put in the red zone of coronavirus hazard on March 23.

Reporting by UNIAN