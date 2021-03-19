On March 18, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced a tough quarantine in the city from March 20.

Ukraine's Health Ministry on Friday reviewed the quarantine zoning in the country, having included the capital city of Kyiv in the red zone.

As of March 19, 2021, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions also remain in the red zone, the ministry said on its website.

Read alsoEntrepreneurs rallying against tough quarantine in Kyiv, other cities (Photos)Today, 12 regions belong to the orange zone, namely Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Ternopil, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions.

Eight regions are part of the yellow zone: Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv.

Tough quarantine in Kyiv

On March 18, 2021, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced the introduction of a tough quarantine over COVID-19 in the capital city from March 20. The new rules will be in effect for three weeks, until April 9.

Reporting by UNIAN