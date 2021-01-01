The death toll in the city stands at 1,935.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 885 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of January 1, 2021.

"In the past day, another 885 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 25 healthcare workers. There were 16 fatalities," Klitschko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 112,356."

According to the city mayor, 506 women aged 18 to 88 and 334 men aged 18 to 93 are among those infected.

The new cases include 24 girls aged one to 17 years and 21 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 73 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 508 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 39,911 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (229), Dniprovsky district (195), and Obolonsky district (69).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,432 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,064,479.

