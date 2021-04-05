The local authorities have not discussed a possible curfew in the capital city.

First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk has said a decision to extend the lockdown in the capital city will be made next week.

"We will see COVID dynamics on Monday. First of all, we are interested in the hospitalization rate, the level of occupied beds with oxygen. Based on the outcome of the week, we will decide what to do next: whether to prolong or end it on April 16," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Read alsoLockdown in Kyiv may continue after April 16, official saysPovoroznyk added the local authorities had not discussed a possible curfew in the capital city.

Lockdown in Kyiv

The lockdown in Kyiv will be in force from 00:00 on April 5 to April 16. The quarantine curbs may be eased before the due date if the city is excluded from the red zone.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila