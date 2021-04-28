The city is moving to a yellow zone with lighter restrictions.

The State Commission on Technogenic, Environmental Safety, and Emergencies has formally lifted the red-level quarantine zone restrictions off Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

That's according to Minister Oleh Nemchinov, who broke the news via Telegram following the Commission's meeting.

Kyiv will be officially out of the red zone from midnight on May 1, 2021.

From that moment, the "yellow" zone restrictions, that are significantly lighter, will apply.

Quarantine easing in Kyiv

From May 1, all public transport will operate as usual. However, passengers must comply with all quarantine rules.

Markets, catering facilities, shopping malls, and gyms will also open from May 1.

From May 5, schools and universities will reopen for students. Also, parents will be able to submit paperwork for enrolling children in primary schools.

At the same time, the mayor says restrictions could be toughened again in case of a new surge in COVID-19 incidence.

Lockdown in Kyiv

Kyiv has been in the red quarantine zone since March 23.

On April 5, 2021, Kyiv re-introduced lockdown over the worsened epidemiological situation. Public transport services staff of critical infrastructure facilities and a number of other categories of passengers holding special passes.

On April 14, lockdown in Kyiv was extended until April 30.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Kyiv would leave the red quarantine zone by the end of this week.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko