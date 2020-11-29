Eleven deaths were reported in the past day.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv has reached another historical high as 1,740 cases were confirmed in the past day as of November 29.

It was one case more than the figure recorded the day before, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Nov 28 in new daily high

According to him, there are 69 healthcare workers among the new coronavirus patients.

The new cases include 56 girls aged 2 years to 17 years and 47 boys aged 2 months to 17 years.

Eleven people died of COVID-19 in the capital during the day. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,279 residents of Kyiv.

Over the past day, 93 patients were hospitalized. Others are self-isolating under medical supervision.

There are 69,018 confirmed cases in Kyiv as of today.

Some 92 people recovered in the capital in the past day. In total, there were 22,755 recoveries in the city.

Most cases were registered in Desniansky district (303), Solomyansky district (229), and in Podilsky and Sviatoshynsky districts (210 each).

COVID-19 in Ukraine

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in the past day as of November 29, 2020, declined by 20.4% to 12,978 from 16,294, a historic high reported as of November 28.

The new confirmed cases include 599 children.

Author: UNIAN