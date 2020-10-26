Some 364,683 voters cast their votes for Klitschko.

Incumbent Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko is winning the first round of mayoral elections in Kyiv with a result of 50.6% of the vote after 99.5% of stamped protocols have been counted.

There will be no second round, chief editor of the LB.ua edition Sonya Koshkina on Telegram on October 26.

According to the journalist, 364,683 voters cast their votes for Klitschko.

Ex-head of Kyiv City State Administration amid Viktor Yanukovych's presidency, Oleksandr Popov, ranks second with 9.5% of the vote. Next are Serhiy Prytula with 7.8%, Oleksiy Kucherenko with 6.3%, Iryna Vereshchuk with 5.4%, and Andriy Palchevsky with 5.3%.

The journalist also published the preliminary results of Kyiv City Council elections.

"[Klitschko's] UDAR Party and [Petro Poroshenko's] European Solidarity scored 20% each. The difference is several hundred votes. The Yednist (Unity) Party had 8.6%; Opposition Platform — For Life received 7.7%; [Yulia Tymoshenko's] Batkivshchyna had 7.4%; the [ruling] Servant of the People Party had 7.4%; and the Holos (Voice) had 5.9%," Koshkina said.

Palchevsky's party, Peremoha Palchevskoho (Palchevskiy.Win), is gaining 4.4% as of now, which does not let it have seats in Kyiv City Council.

Local elections in Ukraine

On October 25, the local elections were held in Ukraine. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout was 36.88%.

The elections were held according to the proportional system with open lists. No voting was conducted in Russia-occupied Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Findings of exit polls show that the incumbent mayors of Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, and Vinnytsia may be elected for another term, according to preliminary results of the elections.

It became known on October 26 that Klitschko ranks first in the Kyiv mayoral elections with 50.2%, according to the findings of the UDAR Party's exit poll, and thus he is wining in the first round.

Author: UNIAN