Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has appealed to the government calling for the immediate introduction of a nationwide lockdown.

He made the comment during a briefing on April 9.

The mayor warned that in the absence of mass vaccination against coronavirus, "the country is facing a disaster."

"Therefore, I appeal to the government to urgently consider the issue of introducing a nationwide lockdown. A real lockdown. Movement between Ukraine's regions must be limited with control over the observance of strict rules," he said.

Klitschko was outraged over residents stubbornly willing to keep using public transport and working in offices rather than going remote.

"Crowding up with no face masks, throwing parties, traveling to other cities... Let's be honest: there is an uncontrolled spread of the virus," Klitschko said, adding that "we must have patience and stay at home to see our family and friends on Easter."

On April 5, 2021, Kyiv re-introduced municipal lockdown over the worsened epidemiological situation. Public transport works exclusively for the transportation of workers of critical infrastructure enterprises who should have special passes.

The restrictions translated into a traffic collapse. Taxi fares have skyrocketed amid massive traffic jams.

On April 7, 2021, Mayor Klitschko said that during the lockdown, the schedule of urban public transport might be adjusted depending on passenger traffic. So far, public transport works according to the schedule that was used before the lockdown.

