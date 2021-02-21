Today, the pollution index is 123 with the norm cap being 50.

Kyiv has ranked 22nd in the global ranking of cities in terms of air pollution.

That's according to IQAir, the service monitoring the air quality around the globe.

As of February 21, the air pollution index in the capital of Ukraine is 123 with a norm being 50.

Read alsoRussia's Nord Stream 2 project decimating Baltic Sea ecosystem – Ukraine IntelligenceThe world's most polluted air today was recorded in Lahore (Pakistan), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Delhi (India), Calcutta (India), and Kabul (Afghanistan).

Background

On February 17, Kyiv ranked ninth in the list of cities with the worst air quality, with an index of 155.

Author: UNIAN