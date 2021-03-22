Harsh restrictions have been introduced in the city for a period of three weeks.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs are rallying in the Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square in Kyiv today, March 22, to protest against tougher quarantine recently introduced in the capital city.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered downtown Kyiv, an UNIAN correspondent reported on Monday.

Police forces are present at the site to ensure public order, according to the online newspaper Segodnya.

The protest rally started later than scheduled since the activists could not get to the site over logistical issues.

Tough quarantine in Kyiv: Background

More restrictions were introduced in Kyiv from March 20 until April 9 over the rapid spread of coronavirus in the capital.

Quarantine curbs are related to

Passenger services on motor transport over 50% of seated capacity;

Religious services with more than one attendant per 10 square meters;

Catering services at bars, cafes, and restaurants, except for delivery and take-away;

Operations of shopping and entertainment centers and children's entertainment hubs, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, and pet stores, stores selling household chemicals, and flower shops where max attendance shall not exceed one customer per 20 square meters of premises;

Operations of non-grocery stores, except for delivery and take-away;

Operations of cultural facilities, swimming pools, as well as mass events, except for official ones;

Operations of non-food markets and street fairs;

Operations of catering establishments and food zones within hotels – from 11:00 to 6:00 the next day; and

Studying in educational institutions, except for kindergartens and grades 1 to 4 at schools

Reporting by UNIAN