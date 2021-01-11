Tallinn (Estonia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Belgrade (Serbia), Bali (Indonesia), and Chiang Mai (Thailand) are the top five in the rating.

Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv has ranked 20th among 50 best places for remote working in 2021.

"This vibrant capital city is perfect for every type of remote worker looking to explore a unique culture over a long stay period," according to Big 7 Travel.

Read alsoMICHELIN Guide inspectors see borscht as part of Russian culinary heritageExperts say not only is the wifi solid but there are loads of coworking spaces, and Kyiv has great connections to the rest of Europe, making it a practical option for those who want to indulge in budget travel.

Author: UNIAN