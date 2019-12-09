Putin happy about outcome of one-on-one meeting with Zelensky (Video)

23:46, 09 December 2019
Politics
REUTERS

"It was good. I am glad," Putin told Russian journalists when asked how his meeting with Zelensky went.

The bilateral meeting, which lasted for over 70 minutes, was held as part of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9.

Prior to it, Zelensky had met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A communique is expected to be prepared after the end of the Normandy summit.

What is more, following it, Zelensky is to take part in a joint press conference with Macron, Merkel, and Putin.

