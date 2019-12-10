Putin allows "flexibility" of Minsk agreements

This relates to certain provisions, which the parties may interpret differently.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allowed "flexibility" of certain provisions of the Minsk agreements.

The statement came as Putin responded to a journalist's question on whether his earlier statement on the inviolability of Minsk agreements stood or was German Chancellor Angela Merkel's statement on flexibility was relevant at the moment, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoZelensky expects 72 Ukrainian hostages to be freed from Russia-occupied Donbas

"You see, any agreement has certain flexibility because some things written on paper can be interpreted differently by the parties. We had a discussion today on a certain aspect of the Minsk Agreement – there are things directly stated and it's quite difficult to argue with that, but there are those that were born as a compromise during our discussions in Minsk in 2015, so different parties interpret them differently," Putin said.

The Russian president stressed that the parties had gathered precisely to reach a common understanding and a unified standard in legal technique.

"There is no alternative to Minsk Agreements and everything needs to be done so that they are fully implemented," Putin said.