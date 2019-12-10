"Difficult" to negotiate with Putin, says Zelensky

The Ukrainian leader believes that only in the future will it become completely clear whether it is possible to agree on anything with Putin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainian journalists following the Normandy Four summit it is difficult to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked about his impressions of the Russian president and whether Putin is a negotiable leader, Zelensky said" "Look, it's very difficult to negotiate [with Putin], but today there were moments when we agreed on something, on certain things. That's because he dissects every question into details ... and then we begin to even consider every word. So yes, this is difficult. I'm just a different person, I'm a quick person. I thought that we could just sit down real quick and have a deal... But it's different here, it's different biomechanics, so to speak," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader believes that only in the future will it become completely clear whether it is possible to agree on anything with Putin.

"We will see for sure. Today there were some such concessions. I felt it," Zelensky said.

The head of state added that it was too early to speak about impressions, since "there was little time".

Zelensky also said that his meeting with Putin was supposed to last 20 minutes but in fact lasted "for about an hour".

"A one-on-one meeting, it consisted of two parts. We first spoke all together, and then it was two of us," the Ukrainian president added.

As UNIAN reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during negotiations in the Normandy format outlined a number of principles that he would never violate while in office: impossibility of federalization, influence on the vector of movement of the country, and a compromise in exchange for Ukrainian territories.