U.S. expanding defense aid to Ukraine in 2020

The proposed fiscal NDAA also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

The U.S. FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) agreed upon by U.S. Congresses includes $300 million in aid to Ukraine.

The NDAA draft "[r]enews and extends the authorization of $300 million of funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, to include lethal defensive items as well as new authorities for coastal defense cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles," the document says.

Negotiations on the budget lasted several months. It should be passed by late 2019.

As UNIAN reported earlier, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed that the U.S. was considering more aid to Ukraine.

Among other things, the proposed fiscal 2020 NDAA imposes sanctions related to Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia, according to Reuters.