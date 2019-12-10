Bill extending Donbas' special status registered in Ukraine's parliament

The special order of local self-government in Russia-occupied Donbas is expected to be extended for another year.

Bill No. 2569 on amendments to Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine on the special order of local self-government in certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions has been registered in Ukraine's parliament.

The authors of the draft law are Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia and his first deputy Oleksandr Korniyenko.

The bill has not been made public yet, but Article 1 of the current law on Donbas' special status says that the special order is in effect until December 31, 2019. Thus, the new bill suggests that the law be extended.

On December 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the law on the special order of local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions would be extended for another year in its current version. According to the president, the so-called "Steinmeier formula" would not be enshrined in the law yet.